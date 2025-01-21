The youngest son of President Donald Trump received big applause and cheers on Monday as voters celebrated his father’s second inauguration.

When his father asked the crowd at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, if they had heard of his “big, tall son,” the audience erupted in cheers as Barron Trump stood up and waved, the Independent Journal Review reported.

The 18-year-old NYU student smiled, raised his fist in the air, and gave a thumbs up just like his father is known to do as the audience recognized him.

His mother, first lady Melania Trump, smiled and clapped as her son raised a hand to his ear while the crowd continued to applaud:

“Thank you. He knew the youth vote. You know we won the youth vote by 36 points,” President Trump said of his son.

‘And he was saying, ‘Dad, you gotta go out and do this one and that one and… we did a lot of them. We did a lot of them. And he respects them all. He understood them very well. He said, ‘Dad you gotta go out. Do Joe Rogan,’ do all these guys that we did. We did and Joe Rogan was great, they’re all great, right Barron? They were all good. He understood the market,” the president added.

In October, a close adviser to Trump said Barron had been involved in selecting or recommending podcasts his father’s campaign should contact for appearances, per Breitbart News.

Melania Trump recently praised her son, Barron, saying she was “very proud” of his knowledge of politics and for “giving advice to his father.”

Social media users were also quick to share their thoughts on the video of the audience applauding Barron on Monday.

“Great to see Barron Trump enjoying himself. He’s a true patriot and a fine young man. His family must be so proud of him. The Trumps are a class act, loved by Americans Barron deserves all the cheers and applause. He’s a great kid with a bright future ahead,” one user wrote.

“Americans love Barron!” another person commented.

