Former and future first lady Melania Trump praised her son, Barron Trump, stating that she was “very proud” of his knowledge of politics and for “giving advice to his father,” President-elect Donald Trump.

In an interview on Fox News’s Fox & Friends, Melania Trump was asked what she thought of the “evolution” of her son. The incoming first lady described Barron as having been “very vocal” and having helped to bring in “so many young people” to support Trump’s campaign.

“I’m very proud of him about his knowledge, even about politics and giving advice to his father,” Melania Trump explained. “He brought in so many young people he knows, his generation — because nowadays the young generation they don’t sit in front of TV anymore.”

The incoming first lady added that her son had been “very vocal” and “gave advice” to his father regarding which podcasters and streamers he needed to reach out to.

“It was incredible how he brought in success because he knew who exactly his father need[ed] to contact and to talk to,” Melania Trump added.

Barron Trump was previously reported to have played an important role in Trump’s campaign leading up to his election victory over Vice President Kamala Harris.

Breitbart News’s Amy Furr reported that senior Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller stated during an interview on a Politico podcast that Barron had been “very involved in selecting or recommending” a fair portion “of the podcasts” that the Trump campaign should go on.

When asked if Melania Trump had advice “for other moms” who were also dealing with their children growing up and going off to college, she replied, “I think you need to be present and to be with them as much as you can. To be there as a teacher and a guide — give them guidance. I think it’s the most important — because the years go by so fast, we just don’t imagine.”