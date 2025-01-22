Biden Letter to Trump Revealed: ‘May God Bless You and Guide You’

Former President Joe Biden wished President Donald Trump and his family the best in a letter left behind, according to reports.

Fox News first reported on the contents of the handwritten letter left behind for Trump.

“Dear President Trump,” it begins. “As I take leave of this sacred office I wish you and your family all the best in the next four years.”

“The American people – and people around the world – look to this house for steadiness in the inevitable storms of history, and my prayer is that in the coming years will be a time of prosperity, peace, and grace for our nation,” Biden continued.

“May God bless you and guide you as He has blessed and guided our beloved country since our founding,” he added.

The letter garnered attention after Trump pulled it out of his desk on Monday as he signed a blitz of executive orders.

The following day, Trump described the letter as “a very nice one.”

[It is] “just basically a little bit of an inspirational-type letter,” Trump told reporters. “Enjoy it. Do a good job. Important, very important how important the job is.”

That day Trump found the letter, he rescinded 78 of Biden’s executive actions in his quest to Make America Great Again.