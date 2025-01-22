Americans cannot let the corruption and shadiness around the coronavirus go, because there still needs to be accountability and safeguards to preventing something similar from happening again, Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-VA) explained during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“There’s so much still to unveil, but my understanding is that an executive order banned EcoHealth Alliance from receiving any more federal money,” host Mike Slater said. “What do you know about this?”

“I know a lot about that,” Griffith said. “EcoHealth Alliance and their president, Peter Daszak, and the NIH were working on research at Wuhan. That was the folks who were supposed to be doing the research for the United States. They did not submit their reports in a timely manner. They claimed they had a hard time. It took them almost two years to get the report in.” he said, explaining that Daszak came in and testified.

“I gave him the opportunity to say that the report he would have submitted in September 2019 was different or somehow changed as a result of what happened with the virus breaking out in COVID-19 later in 2019 and he said, no, the reports are substantially the same. And then a whistleblower got us a document that showed those documents were different, and originally the report would have said that the spreading of a virus was substantial, and in South China and Southeast Asia, there could be up to a million cases a year, and the report he submitted in the end that it was very rare and that there might be, and I forget the exact number, but, you know, like 100 or a couple of hundred cases a year. So, we went from a couple hundred cases a year to a million, and he had told us that it was substantially the same,” Griffith said, explaining that the research should have been conducted in a Level 3 lab instead, with more security than a Level 2.

“And when this disease broke out, and I believe it was from a lab accident or lab leak, when it broke out, they knew that what they should have done was had better security. And I’m not talking about, you know, police officers. I’m talking about biological security measures, filters, etc, you know, safe rooms, that kind of stuff. And they didn’t take the necessary precautions. They hid it from us,” he said, adding that he believes Daszak “lied to the congressional committee.”

“So, there’s a potential charge, if the Trump DOJ wanted to go after it, I think he lied to the committee. I think most of the Democrats believe he lied to the committee, and I think he may have lied about other things, but I know he lied. He lied to me specifically,” Griffith said, noting that Anthony Fauci, who received a presidential pardon from former President Joe Biden, “was always very careful to, you know, couch his terms.”

“And I mean, even if he hadn’t given the pardon. Now the question is, what else do we not know? Because, as the Democrats consistently told us, if you need a pardon, you probably did something wrong, and you know, they’re claiming it was just preemptory. … But they said repeatedly, if you need a pardon, you must be guilty,” he continued.

When asked why American cannot just move on, Griffith said because “we have thousands and thousands of scientific studies being done in the United States and EcoHealth Alliance” and that “Peter Daszak did not give us the information that taxpayers paid for and did not tell us the truth.”

“Every other contractor who’s doing scientific research the United States needs to understand there will be punishment if you don’t give us the data that we’re paying for, and you do it in a sloppy, negligent way, and you don’t tell us the truth,” the congressman warned.

