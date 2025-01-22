House Republicans announced they will create a new panel to investigate the actions of partisan January 6 Committee’s members, even though President Joe Biden pardoned them Monday.

The panel’s intention will be to uncover the truth of what occurred at the United States Capitol.

The panel will establish a select subcommittee to be chaired by Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) under the House Judiciary Committee, House Speaker Mike Johnson said in a press release obtained by Breitbart News.

“House Republicans are proud of our work so far in exposing the false narratives peddled by the politically motivated January 6 Select Committee during the 117th Congress, but there is still more work to be done,” he said.

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway reported on the subcommittee’s line of inquiry:

Loudermilk led the previous effort as chair of the House Administration Oversight Subcommittee. That subcommittee released and published 40,000 hours of security footage from Jan. 6, uncovered interviews suppressed by Cheney’s committee that disputed her made-for-TV allegations, and referred Cheney for prosecution over her tampering with star witness Cassidy Hutchinson. Hutchinson, a low-level Trump aide, began dramatically changing her story after clandestine correspondence with the former Republican representative. Cheney, who was hand-selected by former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to run the committee and its televised show trial, accepted a pardon for her alleged witness tampering and other crimes she may have committed. … As noted earlier, Loudermilk and his staff uncovered transcribed interviews Cheney’s committee had suppressed because they were at odds with the narrative she was creating. For instance, Cheney suppressed evidence that President Donald Trump pushed for 10,000 National Guard troops to protect the nation’s capital, falsely claiming she had “no evidence” to support Trump officials’ claims the White House had communicated its desire for 10,000 National Guard troops. In fact, an early transcribed interview conducted by the committee included precisely that evidence from a key source. The interview, which Cheney attended and personally participated in, was suppressed from public release. Deputy Chief of Staff Anthony Ornato’s first transcribed interview with the committee was conducted on Jan. 28, 2022. In it, he told Cheney and her investigators that he overheard White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows push Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser to request as many National Guard troops as she needed to protect the city. He also testified President Trump had suggested 10,000 troops would be needed to keep the peace at the public rallies and protests scheduled for Jan. 6, 2021.

Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan said Republicans must get to the bottom of the partisan committee’s misdeeds.

“Rep. Loudermilk has been the leader in getting to the bottom of what the Democrat-led January 6 Committee failed to uncover, and we look forward to helping him bring all the facts to the American people,” he said.

Before Biden pardoned members of the committee, Loudermilk released a report that stated it “neglected or withheld evidence” from its final report and “deleted voluminous records it should have preserved.”

The report found, per Loudermilk’s press release:

1. Former Representative Liz Cheney colluded with “star witness” Cassidy Hutchinson without Hutchinson’s attorney’s knowledge. 2. Former Representative Liz Cheney should be investigated for potential criminal witness tampering based on new information about her communications. 3. Cassidy Hutchinson’s most outrageous claims lacked any evidence, and the Select Committee had knowledge that her claims were false when they publicly promoted her.

The report also alleged “evidence of collusion” between Special Counsel Jack Smith, who prosecuted Trump, and the Democrats’ committee.

Read the full report here.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.