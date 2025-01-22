Trump Showdown Looms with Gavin Newsom, Karen Bass in California

President Donald Trump’s imminent visit to fire-ravaged Los Angeles on Friday will bring him into direct contact — and conflict — with Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass, both of whom have failed to protect the city.

Trump and Newsom have clashed frequently in the past over California’s management — or mismanagement — of its forests. Trump has often criticized the state for failing to allow brush clearance, logging, and controlled burns. In his first term, Trump always delivered disaster aid to the state, despite these differences, but the arguments continued.

Last week, Newsom attacked Trump for allegedly politicizing the fires, though they are already a major political issue.

Newsom invited Trump to California nevertheless, and Breitbart News has also learned that Mayor Bass’s office is involved in the president’s itinerary. Trump has accused Bass of “gross incompetence” in her handling of the fires.

Mayor Bass was out of the country when the fires erupted, despite knowing of an imminent extreme wind event.

Trump has been upbeat about L.A., mentioning the fires in his Second Inaugural, and vowing to rebuild the city. But he may demand major changes in governance before federal taxpayers pour any more money into fixing a failed state.

He is expected to visit Pacific Palisades, and may also visit Altadena, both of which were largely destroyed by fires.

