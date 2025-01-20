Trump Mentions Palisades Fire in Second Inaugural Address

President Donald J. Trump mentioned the Palisades Fire, among other fires in the Los Angeles area, near the start of his Second Inaugural address in the Capitol Rotunda on Monday in Washington, D.C.

Trump said:

Our country can no longer deliver basic services in times of emergency, as recently shown by the wonderful people of North Carolina, who’ve been treated so badly. And other states who are still suffering from a hurricane that took place many months ago. Or more recently, Los Angeles, where we are watching fires still tragically burn from weeks ago without even a token of defense. They’re raging through the houses and communities, even affecting some of the wealthiest and most powerful individuals in our country, some of whom are sitting here right now. They don’t have a home any longer. That’s interesting. But we can’t let this happen. Everyone is unable to do anything about it. That’s going to change. We have a public health system that does not deliver in times of disaster, yet more money is spent on it than any country anywhere in the world. And we have an education system that teaches our children to be ashamed of themselves, in many cases to hate our country despite the love that we try so desperately to provide to them. All of this will change starting today and will change very quickly.

Trump is scheduled to visit the Pacific Palisades on Friday in his first voyage as the 47th President. Several Breitbart News personnel were affected, with one senior Breitbart executive losing his house in the apocalyptic blaze.

