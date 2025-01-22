Watch Live: Hearing on Restoring Immigration Enforcement in America

The House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement holds a hearing on “Restoring Immigration Enforcement in America” on Wednesday, January 22.

The hearing, according to the subcommittee, “will examine how the Biden-Harris Administration dismantled immigration enforcement and what the Trump Administration can to do restore integrity to America’s immigration system.”

Testifying are Former ICE Field Office Director John Fabbricatore, Center for Immigration Studies Director of Policy Studies Jessica Vaughan, and Immigration Accountability Project Director of Government Relations Grant Newman.