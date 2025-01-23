Associated Press announced Thursday its style guide will recognize President Donald Trump’s renaming of the “Gulf of Mexico” to the “Gulf of America.”

Moving forward, the AP will use both the Gulf of America and the Gulf of Mexico to identify the body of water, it announced:

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. The body of water has shared borders between the U.S. and Mexico. Trump’s order only carries authority within the United States. Mexico, as well as other countries and international bodies, do not have to recognize the name change. The Gulf of Mexico has carried that name for more than 400 years. The Associated Press will refer to it by its original name while acknowledging the new name Trump has chosen. As a global news agency that disseminates news around the world, the AP must ensure that place names and geography are easily recognizable to all audiences. The AP regularly reviews its style guidance regarding name changes, in part to ensure its guidance reflects common usage. We’ll continue to apply that approach to this guidance and make updates as needed.

The AP often updates its style guide.

For instance, during the Black Lives Matter riots in 2020, the AP changed the spelling for black people to “Black” people, it admitted:

AP’s style is now to capitalize Black in a racial, ethnic or cultural sense, conveying an essential and shared sense of history, identity and community among people who identify as Black, including those in the African diaspora and within Africa. The lowercase black is a color, not a person. AP style will continue to lowercase the term white in racial, ethnic and cultural senses.

Breitbart News’s style guide did not yield to the political pressure.

Editor’s Note: The headline of this story was revised to include that the AP will continue to refer to the “Gulf of Mexico” as such.

