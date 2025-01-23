Donald Trump Revokes Mike Pompeo’s Taxpayer-Funded Security Detail  

President Donald Trump revoked Mike Pompeo’s taxpayer funded security detail, four people with knowledge of the matter told the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman.

Only former presidents and their spouses are automatically granted ongoing protection, according to the Secret Service.

Pompeo, who served as Trump’s former CIA director and secretary of state, will likely have to pay his own tab to fend off what Haberman called “ongoing threats.”

Trump also saved the taxpayers money by revoking security from former national security adviser John Bolton and former Pompeo aide Brian Hook.

Haberman reported on Trump’s change in policy:

Mr. Pompeo and Mr. Hook had their security details, which were believed to be provided by the State Department, pulled on Tuesday, one of the people briefed on the matter said. A day before, Mr. Trump pulled the U.S. Secret Service detail of John R. Bolton, who was Mr. Trump’s third national security adviser and also faces threats. Other than former presidents and their spouses, senior U.S. officials are not automatically granted ongoing protection. But the threat assessments from the intelligence community that the risk level remained for Mr. Pompeo, Mr. Hook and Mr. Bolton had been the basis for the Biden administration granting it to them. … Mr. Trump has told people he does not want anyone working for him who worked under Mr. Pompeo in his first term. He removed Mr. Hook as a presidential appointee to the Wilson Center for Scholars via a social media post days ago.

John Bolton was very upset when he learned he had to pay for his own security.

“I am disappointed but not surprised that President Trump has decided to terminate the protection previously provided by the United States Secret Service,” Bolton posted on X. “Notwithstanding my criticisms of President Biden’s national-security policies, he nonetheless made the decision to extend that protection to me in 2021.”

