Watch Live: President Donald Trump Speaks at the World Economic Forum

President Donald Trump speaks at the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Thursday, January 23.

Trump will make a virtual appearance at the conference in Davos as he plans to visit North Carolina and California on Friday to inspect the damage done by Hurricane Helene and wildfires, respectively.

Trump will speak with Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan, Blackrock CEO Stephen A. Schwarzman, Santander Group Executive Chairman Ana Patricia Botin, and TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanné.