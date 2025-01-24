Watch Live: Senate Debates Confirmation of Pete Hegseth

Breitbart News

The U.S. Senate debates the confirmation of Pete Hegseth to become President Donald Trump’s Secretary of Defense on Friday, January 24.

The Senate voted 51-49 on Thursday to invoke cloture on Hegseth’s nomination, moving him closer to a final confirmation vote.

Democrats have been desperately trying to derail Hegseth’s nomination with a series a smears, the latest being accusations by his ex-sister-in-law that the combat veteran abused her sister, which Hegseth’s ex-wife has vehemently denied.

