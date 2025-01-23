Defense Secretary Nominee Pete Hegseth got one step closer to confirmation after his nomination passed a major procedural hurdle on Thursday afternoon.

The full Senate voted 51-49 to consider Hegseth’s nomination, which will likely take place Friday evening.

Hegseth’s nomination advanced despite a last-ditch effort by Senate Democrats to derail it.

On Tuesday, NBC News reported that Hegseth’s estranged ex-sister-in-law claimed he was abusive towards his ex-wife Samantha Deering — despite Deering telling NBC News that there was no abuse in their marriage and what they were planning to report was “inaccurate.”

Furthermore, both the ex-sister-in-law, Danielle Dietrich — who was married to and divorced from Hegseth’s brother, and Deering were interviewed by the FBI for Hegseth’s background investigation, and the investigation results came back as “unremarkable.”

The latest report followed a pattern of mainstream news outlets publishing hit piece after hit piece against Hegseth, citing anonymous sources claiming he engaged in sexual assault, financial mismanagement of two veterans’ organizations, and excessive drinking. Multiple dozens of Hegseth’s friends and former colleagues have come out to dispute those allegations on the record. This latest attack was different in that a source was named, but the fact that the information was second-hand and directly disputed by Deering deflated its impact. Two moderate Republicans, Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Susan Collins (R-ME) voted against advancing to the final vote. Murkowski cited those hit pieces in making her decision.