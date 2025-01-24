Watch: President Donald Trump in Los Angeles to Inspect Fire Damage

President Donald Trump travels to Los Angeles, California, to meet with officials in the wake of devastating wildfires in the area on Friday, January 24.

Trump traveled to California after visiting North Carolina earlier Friday to meet with officials and locals still reeling from the damage done by Hurricane Helene four months ago.

Trump has criticized California politicians for failing to prepare for and properly respond to the wildfires that raged across the Los Angeles area earlier this month. He also chastised FEMA under the Biden administration for their response to Hurricane Helene in North Carolina.