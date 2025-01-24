Watch: President Donald Trump Visits North Carolina

President Donald Trump visits North Carolina to examine continuing recovery efforts from Hurricane Helene on Friday, January 24.

Trump revealed on Tuesday that he would be visiting North Carolina, which he said Democrats “abandoned” after the devastating hurricane months ago, as well as Los Angeles which has been ravaged by wildfires.

Rep. Mark Harris (R-NC) told Breitbart News that Trump would witness the “great failure of FEMA” in the region when he visits the state.