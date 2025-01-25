President Donald Trump revealed that he would be “working with Congress to get a bill” on his desk that passed a “massive tax cut for American workers and families,” and kept his promise on “no tax on tips.”

During a rally in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, Trump spoke about how one of the things at the top of his administration’s agenda was to work to pass a bill to make the Trump tax cuts permanent and keep his campaign promise on ending the taxation of tips.

Trump added that for restaurant workers, servers, valets, or bartenders, or “any other worker who relies on tipped income,” their “tips will be one hundred percent” theirs.

“Near the top of the agenda for our historic Republican majorities in Congress is to pass a massive tax cut for American workers and families,” Trump told the crowd. “Last year, we campaigned across the country on a pledge — that I’m sure most of you didn’t hear too much about — pledged to take the Trump tax cuts and make them permanent, and that’s exactly what we’re doing. In the coming weeks, I’ll be working with Congress to get a bill on my desk that cuts taxes for workers, families, small businesses, and very importantly, keeps my promise for a thing called — and I know you didn’t hear anything about this, and I’m sure it had no influence on the state, the fact that we won this crazy massive majority, the state that hadn’t been won by a Republican in decades — but, I’m sure you haven’t heard, we’re going to get it for you — no tax on tips.”

As Breitbart News previously reported, while speaking at Turning Point Action’s “People’s Conference” in June, Trump vowed to “make the Trump tax cuts permanent and cut taxes even more for working families and small businesses.” Trump’s campaign promise came as several of the provisions under the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), which was passed under the first Trump administration, were set to expire at the end of 2025.

Under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, middle-class families and small businesses received major tax cuts, and Obamacare’s individual mandate was repealed. The legislation also included cutting the tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent and opening the Arctic Wildlife Refuse up to oil drilling, among other things.

During a campaign rally in June in Las Vegas, Trump promised that if he was elected president, he would eliminate taxes on tips for people working in hotels, restaurants, or other jobs that earned tips.

Trump also vowed during a roundtable event in Michigan in June that his administration was “not going to tax tips.”