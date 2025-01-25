Watch Live: Donald Trump Discusses No Tax on Tips in Las Vegas, Nevada

Donald Trump speaks about his proposal for no taxes on tips in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, January 25.

The event will cap off a whirlwind first week of activity for the 47th president’s second term.

In his first week, Trump issued hundreds of executive orders, began arrest and deportation operations against illegal aliens, pardoned thousands of January 6 prisoners and multiple pro-life activists targeted by the Biden administration, spoke to the World Economic Forum, visited North Carolina and California, and had several nominees confirmed including Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth Friday night and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem earlier Saturday morning.