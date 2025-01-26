The Palisades Fire Compact: Commitments by L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, President Donald Trump to Rebuild

President Donald Trump’s meeting Friday with residents of the Pacific Palisades who were affected by the Palisades Fire and elected officials was one of the most productive public meetings in memory, producing specific commitments.

These bipartisan commitments can be summarized as follows — in what might be called the Palisades Fire Compact.

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass committed:

To allow residents to access their lots “within a week” (i.e. by Friday, January 31)

To allow residents back into their homes “immediately” (with caveats, apparently, about public safety)

To slash city regulations to allow residents to rebuild

To ensure city departments work together to help rebuilding

To clear debris as soon as possible

To work together with the Trump administration

President Donald Trump committed:

To appoint a Special Master, via Ambassador Richard Grenell, to oversee federal money flowing to California

To waive all federal permits required for rebuilding

To override local authorities such as the California Coastal Commission

To sign an executive order to bring more water to Southern California

To help the residents of Altadena and Pasadena as well as Pacific Palisades

To work on additional water technology solutions to prevent fire damage

Trump placed Ambassador Grenell in charge, for now, of overseeing the implementation of these commitments. He also warned that residents should be allowed to begin building as soon as possible, to avoid losing faith in the idea.

