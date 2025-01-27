Senate Confirms Trump Nominee Scott Bessent for Treasury Secretary

The Senate voted to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee, Scott Bessent, the CEO of Key Square Capital Management, to serve as the head of the United States Treasury Department.

In a vote of 68-29, Bessent was confirmed to be the Treasury Secretary.

As Breitbart News previously reported, in November, Trump announced that he had nominated Bessent to “serve as the 79th Secretary of the Treasury of the United States,” highlighting that he was “widely respected.”

“I am most pleased to nominate Scott Bessent to serve as the 79th Secretary of the Treasury of the United States,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social at the time. “Scott is widely respected as one of the World’s foremost International Investors and Geopolitical and Economic Strategists. Scott’s story is that of the American Dream.”

WATCH — Trump Treasury Nom Shuts Down Liz Warren: Do You Want More Revenue or to Hurt Billionaires?:

Trump also added that Bessent “has long been a strong advocate of the America First Agenda,” and noted that he would assist Trump in ushering “in a new Golden Age for the United States.”

Bessent has previously called for making the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act “permanent” and for “new pro-growth policies” to be implemented in order to “reduce the tax burden on American manufacturers, service workers, and seniors.” Bessent has also warned that failing to keep the Trump tax cuts would bring the U.S. economy to a “sudden stop.”

WATCH — Roasted! Sanders’ Questioning Backfires When Trump Nominee Points Out Biden Honored Oligarchs: