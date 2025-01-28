Watch Live: Breitbart’s Matt Boyle and War Room’s Steve Bannon Discuss Future in Trump’s America

Matt Boyle and Steve Bannon talk about the future of America in Donald Trump’s new administration.

Steve Bannon’s War Room program hosts Breitbart Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle to discuss what to expect over the next four years during Donald Trump’s second term in the White House.

Boyle represented Breitbart News in the White House earlier Tuesday for the first press conference held by press secretary Karoline Leavitt, where she promised the Trump administration would recognize “widely respected and viewed” new media outlets like Breitbart News that were blocked by the Biden administration.