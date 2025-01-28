White House Declares All Illegal Aliens Are Criminals

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Tuesday that all illegal aliens are criminals because they illegally entered the United States.

Leavitt’s remarks came in response to a reporter who asked what portion of illegal aliens taken in by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have criminal records during the first press briefing of the second Trump administration.

“Can you just tell us the numbers? How many have a criminal record versus those who are just in the country illegally?” the reporter asked.

“All of them because they illegally broke our nation’s laws, and therefore, they are criminals, as far as this administration goes,” Leavitt said.

“I know the last administration didn’t see it that way, so it’s a big culture shift in our nation to view someone who breaks our immigration laws as a criminal, but that’s exactly what they are,” Leavitt said.

Leavitt’s exchange with the reporter came shortly after she announced a new standard for the White House press briefing, where reporters, influencers, content creators, and podcasters who create “news-related content” will have the opportunity to sit in a “new media seat” and ask questions.

Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle and Axios co-founder Mike Allen were the two members of the “new media” who occupied the seats on Tuesday. Boyle and Allen were given the first two questions.

Leavitt complimented Breitbart News and Axios while fielding Boyle’s initial question.

“Karoline, first off, thank you to you and President Trump for actually giving voices to media outlets that represent millions and millions of Americans,” Boyle said, asking her to “expand upon what steps the White House is going to take to bring more voices, not less, which is what our founder, Andrew Breitbart, believed in, into this room where they rightly belong.”

“As I said in my opening statement, Matt, it is a priority of this White House to honor the First Amendment,” Leavitt said. “And it is a fact that Americans are consuming their news media from various different platforms, especially young people. And as the youngest press secretary in history, thanks to President Trump, I take great pride in opening up this room to new media voices to share the President’s message with as many Americans as possible.”

“In doing so, number one, we will ensure that outlets like yours, Axios and Breitbart, which are widely respected and viewed outlets, have an actual seat in this room every day,” Leavitt added, encouraging anyone else in the country producing legitimate news content — whether as a podcaster, blogger, or other — to apply for press credentials.”