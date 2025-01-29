MAHA Supporters Gather in D.C. to Support RFK Jr.

Supporters of the effort to Make America Health Again (MAHA) and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — President Donald Trump’s nominee for Health and Human Services Secretary who is likely to spearhead this effort — gathered in Washington, D.C. to support him Wednesday as he testifies before the United States Senate Committee On Finance.

According to reports, Kennedy’s team encouraged supporters far and wide to rally behind the nominee and express their support, and they are doing just that.

Videos show groups go supporters holding signs and expressing, “Support RFK!”

Kennedy spoke of the support from MAHA supporters across the country during his opening statement before the committee.

“When I met with President Trump last summer, I discovered that he is more than just concerned for this tragic situation, but genuine care. President Trump is committed to restoring the American dream, and 77 million Americans delivered a mandate to him to do just that, due in part to the embrace and elevation of the Make America Healthy Again movement,” he said, noting that the movement is largely led by what he described as “MAHA moms from every state.”

“And you can see many of them behind us today and in the hallways and in the lobbies,” he said, describing it as “one of the most transcendent and powerful movements I’ve ever seen.”

“Should I be so privileged as to be confirmed, we will make sure our tax dollars support healthy foods,” he promised. “We will scrutinize the chemical additives in our food supply. We will remove financial conflicts of interest from our agencies. We will create an honest, unbiased gold standard science at HHS, accountable to the President, to Congress and to the American people.”

