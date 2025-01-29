Trump After Plane Crash: ‘What a Terrible Night … God Bless You All’

President Donald Trump issued some of his thoughts in response to the plane crash at Ronald Reagan Airport in Washington, DC, on Wednesday night, calling it a “terrible night.”

The president issued his statements on his Truth Social account where he said that the airplane seemed to be on a perfect line of approach in its descent and expressed confusion over why a military helicopter crashed into it mid-flight.

“The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time. It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn’t the helicopter go up or down, or turn. Why didn’t the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane. This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!” he said.

“What a terrible night this has been. God bless you all!” he added.

As Breitbart News reported on Wednesday night, a commercial airliner carrying over 60 passengers crashed into a military helicopter during its descent into Ronald Reagan Airport. The plane had been arriving from Witchita, Kansas.

“The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) released a statement indicating that a PSA Airlines regional jet, ‘operating as Flight 5342 for American Airlines,’ ‘collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach’ to Reagan Airport. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate,” Breitbart News reported.

No senior military officials were aboard the helicopter. The recently confirmed Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said that he is monitoring the situation.