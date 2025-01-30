CNN Commentator Apologizes, Deletes Post Blaming Trump for D.C. Plane Crash

Bakari Sellers, a top CNN commentator, on Wednesday apologized and deleted a post blaming President Donald Trump for the horrific plane crash in Washington, DC.

A mid-air collision between a regional American Airlines jet and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter late Wednesday night close to the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport reportedly left no survivors.

As Americans were reeling in the aftermath of the crash, one CNN commentator, Sellers, swiftly took to X, formerly Twitter, to blame Trump for the tragedy.

“Eight days ago,” Sellers wrote, referring to Trump’s recent inauguration to become president. At the time, it remained unclear what caused the crash.

Many X users were outraged by the post.

“Americans are currently being fished out of the Potomac, and rather than have reverence for the victims, you chose to dishonestly (and despicably) blame,” one X user wrote.

“The freeze has not affected any ATC command centers ANYWHERE after January 20th. There is no bottom low enough for @CNN,” another user wrote.

After enflaming outrage, Sellers deleted the post and apologized.

“I deleted the post because timing matters. Politics at this point does not. I f***ed up, I own that,” Sellers wrote.

“I am very prayerful but I’m also very frustrated upset and disturbed with where we are as a country,” he added.

“The only thing that matters is rescuing the survivors, and ensuring this never happens again,” Sellers continued.

“I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport,” Trump said in a statement on Wednesday night. “May God Bless their souls. Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders. I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise.”

“Please say a prayer for everyone involved in the mid-air collision near Reagan airport this evening. We’re monitoring the situation, but for now let’s hope for the best,” Vice President JD Vance wrote on Wednesday night.