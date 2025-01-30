The Patient First Coalition (PFC) launched a war room to boost Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during his confirmation hearings, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

PFC aims to be the largest and strongest outside group backing Kennedy and urging senators to vote for the Health and Human Services (HHS) secretary nominee and his Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) agenda.

“Tens of millions of Americans have been desperately hoping for an agenda that puts patient health first and ends policies that are making American adults and children unhealthy,” Shannon Burns, a longtime Trump outside advisor, said in a written statement. “We will be telling this story and building a large and professional grassroots movement that will become an advocacy army for the MAHA agenda.”

PFC will operate a real time war room during Kennedy’s confirmation hearings to pressure uncommitted Senate Republicans in their states using grassroots activism and earned media up until the confirmation vote.

“Beginning today we will be promoting [what] HHS Secretary designee Kennedy actually believes and what the Trump MAHA agenda actually is,” Matt Mackowiak, a political campaign and communications veteran, said in a statement.

“Powerful interests have gotten fat and happy off the misery of millions of Americans. It is time for the silent majority to get loud and demand change. We will help them make their voices heard,” he added.

For instance, the coalition noted that many of the Democrats opposing his confirmation have received millions of dollars from Big Pharma.

Breitbart News reported that Sens. Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), for example, have been on the Big Pharma and health care dole for years.

PFC’s leadership consists of 16 healthcare experts, and 15 lead ambassadors will with work over 200 ambassadors, serving as a “big tent” coalition of two dozen organizations representing millions of members.

Once Kennedy is confirmed, PFC will work to ensure the enactment of President Donald Trump’s MAHA agenda.

“Patients have been pleading for years to put their health first and corporate interests last,” Jeff Kanter, a healthcare expert, said.