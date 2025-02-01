The third soldier inside the U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter that collided with an American Airlines jet at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport was identified as Capt. Rebecca M. Lobach, who had been a White House social aide under the Biden administration.

In a press release issued by the U.S. Army, it was revealed that “at the request of and in coordination with” Lobach’s family, the U.S. Army was releasing the name of the third soldier who had been on the Black Hawk helicopter during a training mission on Wednesday.

CBS News reported that Lobach had also worked as a White House social aide under the Biden administration.

Lobach also served as a White House social aide during the Biden administration, Brown said. Just last month, she escorted Ralph Lauren through the White House when he was among those awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by former President Joe Biden.

Lobach was described as being “kind, generous, brilliant, funny, ambitious and strong,” her family said in a statement, adding that Lobach was “a warrior and would not hesitate to defend her country in battle.”

“We are devastated by the loss of our beloved Rebecca,” the Lobach family statement said. “She was a bright star in all our lives. She was kind, generous, brilliant, funny, ambitious and strong. No one dreamed bigger or worked hard to achieve her goals.”

Rebecca began her career in the United States Army as a distinguished military graduate in ROTC at the University of North Carolina, and was in the top 20% of cadets nationwide. She achieved the rank of Captain, having twice served as a Platoon Leader and as a Company Executive Officer in the 12th Aviation Battalion, Davison Army Airfield, Fort Belvoir, Virginia. With more than 450 hours of flight time, she earned certification as a pilot-in-command after extensive testing by the most senior and experienced pilots in her battalion. Rebecca was a warrior and would not hesitate to defend her country in battle. But she was as graceful as she was fierce: in addition to her duties as an Army aviator, Rebecca was honored to serve as a White House Military Social Aide, volunteering to support the President and First Lady in hosting countless White House events, including ceremonies awarding the Medal of Honor and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“Rebecca was many things,” the Lobach family added in their statement. “She was a daughter, sister, partner, and friend. She was a servant, a caregiver, an advocate. Most of all, she loved and was loved. Her life was short, but she made a difference in the lives of all who knew her. Our hearts break for the other families who have lost loved ones in this national tragedy and we mourn with them.”

The press release from the U.S. Army also said:

Capt. Rebecca M. Lobach, of Durham, North Carolina, served as an aviation officer (15A) in the regular Army from July 2019 to January 2025. She has no deployments. She was assigned to the 12th Aviation Battalion, Ft. Belvoir, VA. Her awards include the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medical and Army Service Ribbon. Our deepest condolences go out to her family, and all the families who are mourning the loss of their loved ones impacted by this devastating accident. We continue to work with the families of our fallen Soldiers and support the ongoing investigations.

The other two soldiers on board the Black Hawk helicopter have been identified as Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Eaves, 39, and Staff. Sgt. Ryan Austin O’Hara, 28, according to CBS News.

Eaves was from Great Mills, Maryland, and O’Hara was from Lilburn, Georgia.