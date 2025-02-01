Democrats are not handling themselves well and have been having a “collective hissy fit,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

“The clips that I’ve seen go viral from all of these hearings is — the Democrats really seem to be over playing their hand in being, like, totally ridiculous. I mean, I saw some hearings with some clips of Amy Klobuchar having an emotional breakdown with Kash Patel, or Elizabeth Warren doing the same thing with RFK [Jr.]. I think Bernie Sanders was in there asking RFK [Jr.] about onesies for babies,” host Matthew Boyle said, walking through the wild week of hearings.

Cotton said Democrats are not handling themselves “very well.”

RELATED — These Are Not Serious People: Bernie Demands RFK Jr. Condemn “Unvaxed” Baby Onesie

“They haven’t handled themselves well going back to the election on November 5… They’re not back on their heels. They can’t believe that the American people elected Donald Trump to a second term,” Cotton said.

“You know, they always wanted to tell themselves that Donald Trump’s election in 2016 was a freak anomaly — it was an accident, it was a mistake, it was Russian collusion, and all the rest. So Donald Trump’s election last year undercut the fantasies they’ve been telling themselves for eight years,” Cotton said, explaining because of that Democrats do not know how to handle it.

“They’ve had kind of a collective hissy fit this week over not just some of these nominees, but some of the executive orders the President’s put out, especially the freeze on [the] funding of a bunch of discretionary grants that were going to outrageous left-wing causes,” Cotton pointed out.

“So I think you’re seeing in the hearings just a small taste of what we’re seeing across the board in the Congress,” he said, adding that Democrats “don’t really know how to respond to the election of Donald Trump and a Republican majority in the Congress.”

LISTEN:

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.