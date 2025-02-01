Exclusive — Tom Cotton Dismisses Media Speculation on Confirmations Not Making It Through

The establishment media’s chatter suggesting that some of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees, such as Tulsi Gabbard, will not make it through to confirmation, is not rooted in fact but is purely “speculation,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Cotton spoke about the status of Trump’s nominee for Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. The senator explained that it takes time for each senator to go through the hearings, as they cannot be in two places at once.

“It just takes time for senators to digest all the information we have,” he said, using Gabbard as an example.

“As is the case with all committees, we just got some written questions, follow-up questions from our members out the door to her last night. She has those. I’m sure they’ll get answers back promptly so we can move forward to a vote. That’s a very common practice,” he said.

“All of the media speculation about this one’s in trouble, that one’s on the rocks, they can’t get there … is just that — speculation,” he explained.

When asked if he is confident Gabbard will get through, Cotton said he is “very committed to Tulsi Gabbard.”

“I’ve known her for more than 12 years. We were elected to the House of Representatives together in November of 2012, and I said in my opening statement, I’m appalled by the attacks on her patriotism and integrity by people like Hillary Clinton. It’s trying to say that you disagree with her, Matt — I bet you and I disagree with a lot of her votes in the House as a Democratic congresswoman — but the question of patriotism is outrageous,” he said, noting that she “saw the light and she left the Democratic Party and she endorsed Donald Trump.”

“I’m voting for Tulsi Gabbard. I’m encouraging my colleagues to vote for Tulsi Gabbard. To the extent any of them are undecided, I’m working through their concerns and explaining why I think that we should vote her out of committee, confirm her on the Senate floor, and put her in place as the Director of National Intelligence, and why Donald Trump wanted her there,” he said, noting that other committee chairmen are doing that for other nominees as well.

LISTEN:

“So again, I would not believe much of what you read in the media about these things,” Cotton stressed, noting that some of it is as simple as senators having a full plate of work.

“But I feel good about where we are on all these nominees,” he added.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.