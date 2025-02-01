House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) explained Republicans’ “aggressive” schedule to cut taxes, secure the border, and slash the deficit.

Jordan told Breitbart News Saturday host and Breitbart News Washington bureau chief Matthew Boyle that Republicans are crafting legislation to extend and further the 2017 Trump tax cuts, secure the southern border, and cut spending.

The Ohio congressman said that the timeline to enact Trump’s legislative agenda will be “pretty aggressive,” noting that they plan to first pass a budget resolution within the next couple of weeks.

Jordan said that they will accomplish much of this Congress’s legislative agenda through a parliamentary procedure known as budgetary reconciliation.

“You’re supposed to reconcile money going out with money going in and you do that in the ten-year — or what’s typically referred to in Washington speak, Washington lingo, as the ten-year budget window,” Jordan said, noting that the process allows the party in power, in this case the Republicans, to pass legislation without needing to clear the 60-vote filibuster threshold in the Senate.

He said that the budget resolutions that Republicans will pass will contain instructions for each committee to either find savings or increase spending, depending on the desired outcome.

Jordan emphasized that Judiciary Committee will be one of the committees that will spend money in the reconciliation process to find ways to secure the border. He cited the need for additional border agents, drones, funding to build the wall on the southern border, and more.

On the other side, committees such as the House Energy and Commerce Committee will find ways to cut spending, such as exploring work requirements for those on welfare programs.

“We’re Republicans; we’re actually trying to bring down the level of the deficit, ultimately you’d like to get a balanced budget, and you can actually begin with this long-term debt we have,” he continued.

“We’re the party of common sense, they’re [Democrats] the party of crazy,” Jordan added.

