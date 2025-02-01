President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that in the morning he ordered precision military air strikes on a senior Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) planner and other terrorists in Somalia.

He said they were hiding in caves and threatening the United States and allies, and issued a stern warning to ISIS and “all others who would attack Americans.”

In posts on Truth Social and X, he said:

This morning I ordered precision Military air strikes on the Senior ISIS Attack Planner and other terrorists he recruited and led in Somalia. These killers, who we found hiding in caves, threatened the United States and our Allies. The strikes destroyed the caves they live in, and killed many terrorists without, in any way, harming civilians. Our Military has targeted this ISIS Attack Planner for years, but Biden and his cronies wouldn’t act quickly enough to get the job done. I did! The message to ISIS and all others who would attack Americans is that ‘WE WILL FIND YOU, AND WE WILL KILL YOU!’

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who authorized the strikes, said in a post on X: “Well done @USAfricaCommand. Enemies on notice under President @realDonaldTrump.”

He said in an official statement:

At President Trump’s direction and in coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, I authorized U.S. Africa Command to conduct coordinated airstrikes today targeting ISIS-Somalia operatives in the Golis mountains. Our initial assessment is that multiple operatives were killed in the airstrikes and no civilians were harmed. This action further degrades ISIS’s ability to plot and conduct terrorist attacks threatening U.S. citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians and sends a clear signal that the United States always stands ready to find and eliminate terrorists who threaten the United States and our allies, even as we conduct robust border-protection and many other operations under President Trump’s leadership.

