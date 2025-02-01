Watch Live: NTSB Holds Briefing on Deadly Airliner, Helicopter Crash over Potomac River

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) holds a briefing on the latest information in the investigation of Wednesday’s deadly air accident over the Potomac River.

An Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter collided with American Airlines Flight 5342 near Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC, on Wednesday night, sending both vehicles crashing into the Potomac River. There were no survivors.

Reports claim one air traffic controller was doing the work of two personnel the night of the crash. President Donald Trump slammed the work of former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg under the Biden administration in a Thursday press briefing on the accident.