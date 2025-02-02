Benjamin Netanyahu Arrives in D.C. for Diplomatic Visit with Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Washington, DC, on Sunday for a diplomatic visit with President Donald Trump and was welcomed at the Blair House, the guest residence of the White House.

In a statement from Netanyahu’s office, it was revealed that Netanyahu had been “welcomed at Blair House, the official and historic guest residence of the White House, by its director, who told him that this was” the 14th time Netanyahu had visited the Blair House.

Breitbart News’s Simon Kent previously reported that Netanyahu would be discussing “a full victory over Hamas terrorism, countering Iran and expanding diplomatic relations with Arab countries” with Trump.

In a post on X, Danny Danon, the Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations posted a video of Netanyahu being welcomed by several people after landing in the nation’s capital.

“I was excited to welcome Prime Minister @netanyahu, who just landed in Washington ahead of his meeting with President @realDonaldTrump,” Danon wrote. “This is an important meeting that strengthens the deep alliance between Israel and the United States and will enhance our cooperation.”

In another post on X, Yechiel Leiter, Israel’s Ambassador to the U.S. posted a photo of Netanyahu arriving in D.C. for his “historic visit” with Trump.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has arrived in Washington for an historic visit, the first foreign leader invited to the White House during President Trump’s second term,” Leiter wrote. “The U.S.-Israel friendship is strong and is getting stronger.”

Netanyahu’s visit to the U.S. comes as Trump has previously signaled that he “wants an end to the wars in the Middle East” between Israel and Hamas, according to the New York Times.

Prior to boarding his plane to the U.S., Netanyahu spoke about how the decisions Israel has “made in the war have already changed the face of the Middle East,” according to the outlet.

“The decisions we made in the war have already changed the face of the Middle East,” Netanyahu said. “I believe that we can strengthen security, broaden the circle of peace and achieve a remarkable era of peace through strength.”