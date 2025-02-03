America First lawmaker Georgia State Sen. Colton Moore (R) is attempting to hold establishment Georgia Speaker Jon Burns’s (R) lawyer responsible for injuring him in January, Breitbart News exclusively learned.

Burn’s lawyer, Keith Williams, tackled Moore upon attempting to attend the State of the State joint session. Burns then directed police to jail Moore, as Breitbart News exclusively reported.

Moore was not allowed in the chamber because he opposed the former Georgia House Speaker, according to the Chattanoogan. Moore’s attorney contends his client was arrested for no reason because he was not breaking the law.

Moore, a conservative who led the initiative to impeach Fulton County’s Fani Willis for her prosecution of President-elect Donald Trump, said Williams’ attack caused a busted, bleeding hand, along with heavy bruising.

Moore is now considering legal action against Williams, according to an affidavit obtained by Breitbart News.

“Never Trumper Speaker Jon Burns and his thugs will be held accountable,” Moore told Breitbart News:

I promised the people of Georgia that I would represent the America First movement and fight for our values. I will continue to speak the truth, even if it means being threatened, assaulted, and arrested by tyrants. The people of Georgia have my back and the people will win this battle.

Cliff Maloney, a political organizer who targets Georgia legislative races, told Breitbart News that Moore intends to hold “corrupt” Speaker Burns accountable. “I predict this tyrannical act of arresting a sitting Senator will end Burns’ career,” he said:

The political elites threatened Senator Colton Moore and thought their bullying tactics would work. Well, when the shit hits the fan, some guys run and some guys stay. Colton Moore isn’t going anywhere.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.