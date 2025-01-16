Establishment Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns directed police to jail America First lawmaker State Sen. Colton Moore (R) after he attempted to attend the State of the State joint session, Breitbart News exclusively learned.

Moore, a conservative who led attacks to impeach Fulton County’s Fani Willis for her prosecution of President-elect Donald Trump, was sent to jail Thursday after he tried to enter the House Chamber for Gov. Brian Kemp’s seventh State of the State Address.

Burns said he would not allow Moore into the chamber because he opposed the former Georgia House Speaker, the Chattanoogan reported Wednesday:

As you will recall, on March 14th, 2024, following your vile, disparaging, and false comments in reference to the character of former Speaker David Ralston, because House Rules require me to uphold the decorum of the House and decency of speech, I subsequently ordered the doorkeeper of the House, Corey Mulkey, to prevent your entrance onto any property of the Georgia House of Representatives, especially the House Chamber. This letter serves as a reminder that my order is still in effect and you are not allowed to enter the House Chamber. This includes joining your colleagues from the Senate for the State of the State Address unless you deliver a sincere apology to the family, extended family, and loved ones of former Speaker David Ralston from the floor of the Senate before January 16th, 2025.

In response, Moore said Wednesday that he would attempt to carry out his duty as a lawmaker and arrived at the state capitol to participate as a duly elected lawmaker.

Burns directed the police to arrest him:

“Jon Burns belongs in prison for what he did today. Senator Colton Moore is an America First patriot who led the charge to crush the corrupt DA Fani Willis who illegally targeted President Trump,” political strategist, who targets state senate races, Cliff Maloney told Breitbart News. “Jon’s tyrannical move today will go down in history as the most corrupt action by a Georgia Speaker of the House. His family should be ashamed of the stain this will have on the Burns name for generations.”

