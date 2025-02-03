Nolte: Democratic Party Unfavorable Rating Hits 16-Year High

Only 31 percent of voters view the Democratic Party favorably, while 57 percent hold an unfavorable view of the party, a 16-year high in the far-left Quinnipiac Poll.

In fact, that’s the worst unfavorable rating for the Democratic party since Quinnipiac started polling on this question.

That puts Democrats an incredible 26 points underwater.

On the flipside, the GOP holds a 43 percent favorable rating—12 points higher than the Democrats; and a 45 percent unfavorable rating—12 points lower than Democrats. The GOP is only two points underwater.

President Trump, however, is three points above water, with a 46 percent job approval rating compared to a 43 percent job disapproval rating.

Trump’s overall job approval rating in the RealClearPolitics (RCP) average poll of polls is 49.4 percent approve to 44.8 percent disapprove. That puts him 4.6 points above water.

Even Trump’s favorability rating in the RCP poll of polls is above water, 48.9 percent to 47.7 percent.

Ha ha.

As I wrote last week in reference to another poll that illustrated how unpopular and out-of-touch the Jackass Party has become, here’s why:

Mentally ill men stealing scholarships, awards, and sports trophies from your daughter

Your child queered behind your back into a neurotic, suicidal, easily exploited sissy

Permanently mutilating and sterilizing kids to appease their trans gods

Exposing kids to sicko drag queens who want to be exposed to kids

Millions of unvetted third-world illegals flooding the country

Illegals awarded free healthcare, hotel rooms, and welfare

Violent criminals and the mentally ill loose on our streets

Mentally ill men in your daughter’s locker room

The CIA and FBI rigging presidential elections

Legal, taxpayer-funded abortion until birth

Everyone judged and divided by identity

High taxes and empty fire hydrants

Merit excluded in favor of identity

A world run by humorless scolds

Gay porn in elementary schools

Eating insects rather than beef

Division over e pluribus unum

Everything regulated but sin

Record-high inflation

Big-tech censorship

Shit-hole cities

Shitty schools

Forever wars

Jew-hating

Fake news

Kamala

The Democratic Party’s constituency is made up of unhappy and bitter single women (i.e. neurotics), perverts, cross-dressers, government bureaucrats, censors, war pigs, Jew haters, scolds, hall monitors, and gun grabbers.

On top of that, to their base, Democrats look feckless and useless as Trump steamrolls them with his executive orders. Democrats scream about tariffs destroying the economy, and 15 minutes later, Mexico and Canada give in to Trump’s demands. Democrats scream about Trump punishing Colombia for refusing to accept its illegals back, and 15 minutes later Colombia caves. They scream about Trump going to war with Panama over the Panama Canal, and then Panama caves. Now Democrats are whining because Trump and Elon Musk won’t send Serbia seven figures for DEI, or something.

