Senate Confirms Chris Wright to Establish American Energy Dominance

President Donald Trump added another member to his Cabinet Monday night after the Senate confirmed Chris Wright as Secretary of Energy.

Wright won bipartisan confirmation with a 59 to 38 vote, including the support of a handful of Democrats, including Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM), the top Democrat on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

The Senate has now confirmed nine of Trump’s nominees.

Wright, the CEO of Liberty Energy, will also serve as a member of Trump’s newly formed Council of National Energy.

When announcing Wright’s nomination, Trump praised Wright as “one of the pioneers who helped launch the American Shale Revolution that fueled American Energy Independence, and transformed the Global Energy Markets and Geopolitics.”

Trump, referring to Wright as a “self-described tech nerd turned entrepreneur,” said Wright is a “dedicated humanitarian with a passion for bringing the benefits of energy to every community in the world. This passion has inspired a career in energy, working not only in oil and gas but nuclear, solar, and geothermal. Chris embraces all energy sources if they are abundant, affordable, and reliable.”

Breitbart News reported in 2021 that Wright released two videos showing how companies like The North Face, which criticized the oil and gas industry, were “deeply reliant” on this very industry “to make their products.”

While The North Face had come out “against” the oil and gas industry, Wright revealed that after viewing the company’s website, he “failed to find a single product that wasn’t made out of oil and gas.”

Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) continues to grind through nominees despite Democrats holding up the process. Thune may continue holding rare weekend sessions as Democrats pull procedural levers to delay inevitable votes.

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye.