Chuck Schumer Goes Full Cringe in Anti-Trump ‘We Will Win’ Chant

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) went full cringe this week as he delivered a hoarse chant of “we will win” at an anti-Trump protest.

Schumer had attended the rally alongside various members of Congress to oppose Trump giving billionaire ally Elon Musk access to the federal government, namely, the U.S. Treasury.

“I’m going to stand with you in this fight and we will win!” Schumer exclaimed in a hoarse voice before chanting repeatedly, “We will win! We will win!”

The Senator then awkwardly grabbed Rep. Maxine Waters’s (D-CA) hand and held it up in the air.