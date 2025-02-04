Chuck Schumer Goes Full Cringe in Anti-Trump ‘We Will Win’ Chant

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) went full cringe this week as he delivered a hoarse chant of “we will win” at an anti-Trump protest.
Schumer had attended the rally alongside various members of Congress to oppose Trump giving billionaire ally Elon Musk access to the federal government, namely, the U.S. Treasury.
“I’m going to stand with you in this fight and we will win!” Schumer exclaimed in a hoarse voice before chanting repeatedly, “We will win! We will win!”
The Senator then awkwardly grabbed Rep. Maxine Waters’s (D-CA) hand and held it up in the air.
According to Business Insider, three federal employee unions “have accused the Treasury Department of giving Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency unlawful access to sensitive information.”
“In a lawsuit filed Monday, lawyers acting for the Alliance for Retired Americans, the American Federation of Government Employees, and the Service Employees International Union said Scott Bessent, the Treasury secretary, violated federal law when he shared the department’s data with DOGE,” it added.
“Federal laws protect sensitive personal and financial information from improper disclosure and misuse, including by barring disclosure to individuals who lack a lawful and legitimate need for it,” the lawyers wrote. “In his first week as Treasury Secretary, defendant Bessent violated these restrictions.”
President Donald Trump told reporters this week that he gave Musk access to Treasury data as a means to identify wasteful government spending.
“He’s got access only to letting people go that he thinks are no good, if we agree with him. And it’s only if we agree with him,” Trump said.
“Elon can’t do and won’t do anything without our approval, and we will give him the approval where appropriate,” Trump added.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt likewise told reporters that Musk had “abided by all applicable federal laws” as a “special government employee.”
