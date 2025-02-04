America must make sure that U.S. foreign aid is “going to where it is needed,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily Tuesday, defending the Trump administration’s moves to halt actions of United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

“We want to help make certain that the money is going to where it is needed. What we’re trying to do is to eliminate these nonprofits and groups and organizations that are not delivering necessary aid but are participating in frivolous or dangerous type research that the U.S. taxpayer ought not to be a part of,” the senator said.

“And so as we work on DOGE-ing all of these federal agencies, somebody like USAID that would not give you the answer of where they’re spending the money, or would not reveal how long these grants have been in place, or things of that nature, then what we’re doing is saying, ‘No, if you’re not going to give us the answers, we will shut you down until we can get the information and make certain that where the money is needed, it is going,'” she said.

If it is something that is wasteful, she continued, that is not something that the taxpayer should have to pay for.

LISTEN:

“We may need that money to go beef up our military. We they may need that money for other projects here at home, but USAID, you’re not going to continue to make decisions on your own to fund projects that are not of benefit or not necessary for the protection of or the good of the American people,” Blackburn stressed.

This comes on the heels of USAID staffers being told to stay home on Monday and dozens of staffers placed on leave.

