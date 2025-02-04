The radical left and members of the establishment media grew extremely angry after President Donald Trump announced the U.S. would take over Gaza.

“The US will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too,” Trump said Tuesday night. “We’ll love it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous bombs and other weapons on the site … and get rid of the destroyed buildings [and] create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing.”

The announcement came as a surprise alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, evidently also catching some people off guard and causing them to become enraged.

A crowd outside the White House said they would resist Trump’s announcement, while members of the media and far-left content creators posted snide remarks on X.

“We will continue to resist for every inch of Palestine. Let Donald Trump know that the ceasefire is only the beginning,” the crowd shouted.

Leftist users on X were quick to spread conspiracy theories and suggest Trump would be starting a war in Gaza:

