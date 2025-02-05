President Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees have proven themselves to be “unflappable” and “fighters,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

When asked if the Trump administration is making it more difficult for his Cabinet nominees to secure a Senate confirmation by tallying up wins across the federal government — to the dismay of many leftists — Johnson said it is not.

“I think most Republican senators take the attitude I do that we respect the convincing victory Trump had, and he’s the one that decides who he wants during his administration,” Johnson explained.

“To me this, he is telling the world that he’s serious about this — that he learned from his first administration, that he understands how you had people in the Deep State undermine and literally sabotage his administration. It’s amazing what he got done in his first administration with all the undermining. … He’s gonna try not to let that happen this time around,” he said, noting that this is reflected in Trump’s nominees.

“They are fighters. They’re intelligent. They’re articulate. They’re unflappable. I mean, it’s coming through in the confirmation hearings. They’re really not giving Republican senators any excuse not to vote for confirmation. So I expect these people be confirmed,” the senator predicted, noting that he views the confirmation process as “completely out of control.”

“I don’t think our founders envisioned literally thousands of confirmable positions. If I were in charge, I’m not, I would sit down with Democrats and say, let’s dramatically reduce this to 100 or 2[00]. That’s probably even too many as well,” the senator said.

“I mean, elections matter. Whether you win or lose, elections matter. Presidents should not be handicapped by not being able to fill out their administration until the end of the administration,” he said, adding greater context by noting that they were still voting on some of former President Joe Biden’s nominees as he was on his way out the door.

“That’s just ridiculous,” he said.

When asked about some of the nominees specifically, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, and Kash Patel, Johnson again described them as “very intelligent, articulate, unflappable, and fighters.”

“That’s exactly what President Trump needs in his administration. I respect that. I think my colleagues do as well,” he said.

Speaking of Patel specifically, Johnson said the nominee’s central goal is to “restore integrity to the FBI.”

“He wants to take the politics out of our justice system. He wants one system of justice for all Americans. Isn’t that a goal we all share? … The Biden administration completely violated with their multiple systems of justice, you know, one for Donald Trump, weaponizing government against him, weaponizing government against half of America, basically, and then letting Hunter [Biden] and their buddies off the hook,” the senator said. “So that’s not what the American people expect. So, you know, Kash Patel’s on the side of the American public that wants a non-political FBI.”

“Send these FBI folks back out to the regions, out to the districts, to get in our Washington, DC, and get politics out of the FBI and Department of Justice,” he added.

