Exclusive — Netanyahu Knocks Critics of Trump’s Gaza Plan: ‘First Original Idea to Solve This Problem Once and For All’

WASHINGTON — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ripped critics of President Donald Trump’s plan for Gaza, telling Breitbart News in an exclusive interview on Thursday evening that the proposal is the “first original idea to solve this problem once and for all” that anyone has offered in a long time.

“I think President Trump’s vision is the first original idea to solve this problem once and for all,” Netanyahu said in the interview. “Everybody who knocks it down is doing it first on false premises. The president never said he has to send American soldiers to finish off Hamas—we’re going to do it. Nobody else has to do it. Secondly, he didn’t say he would invest American government money on it because he thinks there will be enough support from countries in the Middle East and probably business sources too. Third, he didn’t talk about forced eviction, but what he’s talking about is giving Gazans a choice. They can live in this demolition dump where they’re indoctrinated all the time to go and fight and destroy Israel. Or they can have an option for a better life with being relocated and having Gaza cleared up and the demolition of thousands and thousands of unexploded bombs. What’s wrong with that? It’s a compelling vision to solve the problem when nothing else has worked.”

Trump rocked the world on Tuesday evening when at a press conference at the White House alongside Netanyahu he detailed a different vision for Gaza that nobody had ever previously considered.

“The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too,” Trump said in the shock announcement. “We’ll love it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous bombs and other weapons on the site… and get rid of the destroyed buildings [and] create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing.”

Some Arab leaders dismissed the idea out of hand, and establishment media figures roundly ripped Trump for it. But Netanyahu told Breitbart News he thinks this “creative thinking” is “exactly” the kind of novel approach that eventually led to the Abraham Accords in Trump’s first term in the White House and could unlock a lasting regional peace far bigger than that now.

“I’ve seen this time and again and I said this in the press conference: President Trump cuts to the chase,” Netanyahu told Breitbart News. “He says things that people don’t dare say and once he does they begin to think and then their jaws drop and they scratch their heads and say, ‘You know, he’s right.’ It’s indicative of how we solve problems. Everybody said we can’t get four peace agreements with Arab countries unless we first resolve the Palestinian problem. There’s a problem with that because the Palestinians don’t want a solution; they want dissolution of the state of Israel. If we kept waiting for the Palestinians to agree, we would have never gotten the Abraham Accords. That outside-the-box thinking characterizes President Trump and the same applies to the region of Gaza. This original, creative thinking could create a different future and I for one think it should be pursued and have said so again and again.”

Netanyahu said he spoke to leaders in Congress about it, too, and that they seemed open to the idea and think there may be something “worth examining” here.

“I said this to the Republican and Congressional leadership today, the leaders of the Senate and the leaders of Congress,” Netanyahu said. “I could see that they’re sort of digesting that there’s something different here, something that is worth examining.”

More from Netanyahu’s exclusive interview with Breitbart News is forthcoming.