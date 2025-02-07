Progressives’ Safe Space Laments Trump Takeover of Kennedy Center

Liberals collectively lamented President Donald Trump’s takeover of the Kennedy Center via their Bluesky social media network.

Several users responded to Trump’s announcement on Truth Social that he had cleaned house at the Kennedy Center and terminated “multiple individuals from the Board of Trustees,” and had named himself the chairman, by expressing that they felt it was “beyond parody.”

Several users also poked fun at how the “next class of Kennedy Center Honorees” would be people such as actor Scott Baio, Kid Rock, and Jake Paul, among others, while others suggested that Trump naming himself the chairman of the center signaled that “he’s not really the president anymore.”

“Beyond parody,” one user wrote. “Expect the next Kennedy Center honors to include Kid Rock, Scott Baio, James Woods, and Mel Gibson.”

“The next class of Kennedy Center Honorees: Kid Rock, Scott Baio, Hulk Hogan, Jake Paul, Victoria Jackson,” another user wrote.

“Trump appointing himself Chair of the Kennedy Center makes sense when you remember Musk is running the country and he’s bored as hell,” another user wrote.

Another user wrote that Trump “claiming that he has time to run the Kennedy Center makes it clear that he’s not really the president anymore.”

“I will boycott everything from the Kennedy Center until Trump is gone,” another user wrote.

“Time for all the performing unions in DC to go on strike,” another user wrote. Make the Kennedy Center go dark.”

The reactions from users on Bluesky comes after Trump’s post on Truth Social in which he also revealed his plans to “make the Kennedy Center” great again:

At my direction, we are going to make the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., GREAT AGAIN. I have decided to immediately terminate multiple individuals from the Board of Trustees, including the Chairman, who do not share our Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture. We will soon announce a new Board, with an amazing Chairman, DONALD J. TRUMP! Just last year, the Kennedy Center featured Drag Shows specifically targeting our youth — THIS WILL STOP. The Kennedy Center is an American Jewel, and must reflect the brightest STARS on its stage from all across our NATION. For the Kennedy Center, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!

The Honorary Chairs of the Board of Trustees for the center consist of first lady Melania Trump and former first ladies Jill Biden, Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, and Hillary Clinton, according to the their website.

Members of the Board of Trustees of the Kennedy Center include people such as former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Attorney General Pam Bondi.