Woke Lancet Freaks Out over Trump’s Climate, Gender Realism

The once illustrious Lancet medical journal is in full meltdown over Donald Trump’s repudiation of its favorite ideological projects, such as climate alarmism, global abortion funding, and “gender diversity.”

In a panicky editorial in its latest issue, the UK-based Lancet laments U.S. withdrawal from the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) and the Paris Climate Agreement, as well as investigation into USAID and the reinstatement of the Mexico City Policy.

The W.H.O., which spread Chinese propaganda about the coronavirus, has called climate change the “single biggest health threat facing humanity,” urging governments to “act to tackle the climate crisis, restore biodiversity, and protect health.”

Trump has ushered in an era of “American chaos,” the Lancet’s editors whine, with Trump’s freeze on $3 trillion worth of federal grants and loans and his “denial of gender diversity.”

Donald Trump’s actions domestically and globally are “a sweeping and damaging attack on the health of the American people and those dependent on US foreign assistance,” the journal contends.

They are also “an attack on the health and medical research community,” it asserts, and a restriction of free speech by rolling back the Biden-era push of the woke language of “gender,” “transgender,” “LGBT,” and “non-binary.”

“At The Lancet, the impact has already been felt,” the editors warn, and reviewers are “declining” and authors are “self-censoring.”

“Trump’s actions must be called out for the damage they are doing,” the journal stated.

The editorial goes on to accuse Elon Musk of “peddling falsehoods” in an attempt to justify gutting USAID, which he has called an “evil” and a “criminal organization.”

Trump’s actions are a particular attack on women’s health, notably sexual and reproductive health and rights, writes the journal, which is wholly in bed with the global abortion lobby.

The past 3 weeks “have generated much anger, fear, and sorrow — but it is no time for panic,” the editorial concludes, and “The Lancet will be a focal point of accountability over the next 4 years.”

If by “accountability” the Lancet means more woke propaganda, there is no reason to doubt their word.

