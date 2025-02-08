President Donald Trump’s first few weeks could be viewed as “one of the most impactful transitions over three presidential terms,” David Webb, host of the David Webb Show, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

When asked for his thoughts on the first few weeks of Trump’s second term, Webb went back and identified Trump’s loss in 2020 as “one of the most important things that happened in modern political history” before explaining why.

“When he went in the first time, like anybody going into a new job is, but especially the presidency, you’re not fully prepared for that cesspool that you call a swamp — I call it the cesspool — that’s there waiting for you on both sides of the aisle. And you and I have been down this road before, from the early Breitbart days to where we are today. but that second term, that gap to the second term created the contrast,” Webb explained, noting that it gave Trump more time to “plan, to execute, to build a team — whether it’s a team of counselors, cabinet lawyers” — and more.

“When you look at the people that are there now and the commitment to getting the job done … that’s why he’s able to govern as opposed to fight. Now, there are fights. There will be fights. You’ve seen the cases already. … There will be more coming. There’s the performative politics of Maxine Waters, Chuck Schumer and all the rest of the, you know, the gang standing outside the buildings,” he said, mentioning the stunts of professional race-baiter Al Sharpton as well.

“You know, the Al Sharpton, ‘Let’s storm the lobby.’ So they’re all they’re going to do that,” Webb explained, emphasizing that this time around, Trump is far more prepared.

“But this time, President Trump is more prepared, and the American people are also more prepared because they’ve seen the stark contrast, Matt, between, you know, round one and now round two. And I think in time, we’ll look back on that, and I look at it as probably one of the most impactful transitions over three presidential terms,” he added.

