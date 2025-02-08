Maher: Trump Admin. USAID, Spending Review Has to Be Done, But It’s Being Done Wrong

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that the Trump administration’s review of USAID funding and government funding is needed because “The mission creep in government is outrageous. And it does go on way too much.” And “There is so much to cut,” but they’re cutting everything within USAID off immediately, and that isn’t the right way to do things.

Maher began by saying that crazy, left-wing stuff isn’t most of what USAID does.

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) responded that he wasn’t saying it is most of it, but “when you have that kind have stuff permeating any organization, you have to go through and examine the entire organization and then leave the stuff that’s good and get rid of the rot.”

Maher responded, “Yes. I agree. … But that’s not what they’re doing. They’re just getting rid of everything all at once. I agree, there’s — it’s a $40 billion program. The mission creep in government is outrageous. And it does go on way too much. I saw the Government [Accountability] Office — that’s not the Trump administration — said, in the last 20 years — … trillions of improper payments. This is trillions, not billions. What could we have done with that money? In 2023, it was $236 billion of improper payment. So, it’s not like this does not have to be done. But the way they’re doing it, to cut it all off, right away, when there are — I don’t know how much aid we should be giving other countries. Maybe other countries could do it for themselves, some of them, if we weren’t always there to do it, but that can’t happen overnight. Because the people who aren’t getting the food or the medicine, they’re the ones who are going to suffer. You don’t see why people find this incredibly cruel?”

Later, Maher stated, “There is so much to cut, but there’s a way to do it. For example, I read the Justice Department’s Environmental Division, they want to cut. And there’s also the EPA’s Environmental Justice Office. So, the EPA has a justice office and the Justice Department has an environmental office? How about everybody just do their own job? … We have like four Air Forces.”

Maher added, “But the way you’re doing it is a little crazy. These teenagers who are rummaging through buildings, this is really what was in the plan? There’s no better way to do this softer, a little?”

