Video Shows Quad Amputee Murder Suspect Loading and Shooting a Gun

A video of quad amputee murder suspect Dayton James Webber loading and shooting a pistol is going viral.

The video shows the quadruple amputee, who is now accused of murder, sitting in a field strewn with spent shell casings as he slides a magazine into a semi-automatic handgun, pulling back the slide, and firing away.

WATCH:

https://youtube.com/shorts/Y56fDZ1sezI?si=-Li4rGpkyWMxOobt

Webber, 27, has been accused of shooting and killing 27-year-old Bradrick Michael Wells after a heated argument.

The police say that Webber shot Wells while the victim was riding in the passenger’s side seat of a vehicle that Webber was driving. Webber then allegedly turned to two passengers in the back seat of the Tesla SUV and asked them to help pull Wells from the vehicle.

Witnesses say that Webber drove off with Wells still in the car. Wells was later found dead.

Police apprehended Webber at a hospital in Charlottesville, Virginia. He was extradited to Maryland, where he will face charges of murder in the first and second degree, as well as other charges.

Webber was booked on murder charges on Sunday.

Webber, who lost his limbs just after his birth due to a rare blood infection, is a professional cornhole player in the American Cornhole League.

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