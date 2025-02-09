San Francisco Leads Coalition Against Trump Sanctuary City Policy

The county of San Francisco, California, on Friday led a coalition against the Trump administration’s crackdown against sanctuary jurisdictions for illegal aliens.

San Francisco and Santa Clara counties in California, as well as King County, Washington, and the cities of Portland, Oregon, and New Haven, Connecticut, sued the Trump administration over its sanctuary crackdown.

CNN reported:

The suit, filed Friday, cited President Donald Trump’s executive order directing federal funds be withheld “from jurisdictions that refuse to use their local resources to carry out his immigration agenda,” and a February 5 Department of Justice memo the suit alleges “threatens not only termination of funding but also civil and criminal prosecution of any jurisdiction that refuses to comply.” The plaintiffs say their lawsuit seeks to “check this abuse of power,” and asks the court to declare the Trump administration’s actions unlawful and prevent their enforcement.

“This is the federal government illegally asserting a right it does not have, telling cities how to use their resources, and commandeering local law enforcement,” San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu said in statement announcing the lawsuit.

Chiu continued, “This is the federal government coercing local officials to bend to their will or face defunding or prosecution. That is illegal and authoritarian.”

In 2017, the city of San Francisco filed suit against Trump over an executive order declaring sanctuary jurisdictions ineligible for federal grants.

“In flagrant disregard of the law, President Trump seeks once again to punish those who disagree with him, coerce local authorities, and commandeer them into carrying out his agenda,” the lawsuit argued.

“From our perspective, we think any and all sanctuary jurisdictions are going to be targeted,” Chiu said, contending that he believes that more jurisdictions will join the suit against the Trump administration.