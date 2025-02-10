House Democrats launched a “Rapid Response Task Force” and a “Litigation Working Group” on Monday to combat President Donald Trump’s popular America First agenda.

Trump, who holds a positive approval rating, has enacted many policies that are popular among Americans, a Sunday CBS News poll found. Some of his policies that hold majority support include:

Deporting illegal aliens

Sending troops to the border

Handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict

Placing tariffs on Chinese goods

Seventy percent said Trump is following through on his campaign promises, the poll also found.

Democrats, nevertheless, are trying to block Trump and his plans to restore the nation.

In a letter reported by NBC News, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said he will launch a “Rapid Response Task Force and Litigation Working Group” to “protect and defend everyday Americans from the harm being inflicted by this administration.”

“House Democrats are committed to driving down high costs of living for everyday Americans,” he said in the latter after passing massive spending legislation with the Biden administration. “We recognize that there are far too many people in this country struggling to live paycheck to paycheck… We will continue to solve problems for hardworking American taxpayers.”

The Democrats have not been successful in stopping Trump from notching repeated wins. They appear tone deaf in their defense of purging rogue or corrupt bureaucrats and opposition to DOGE audits of wasteful spending, fraud, and abuse.

Democrats are in the middle of revamping their nine-year-old talking points that claimed without evidence that Trump and Republicans were racists, bigots, and misogynists and have enlisted psychologists to help them cope with Trump’s first weeks in office.

In one sign of vitality, Jeffries signaled last week he intends to leverage the March 14 federal funding deadline to prevent Trump from freezing or diverting appropriated funds.

Trump’s agenda “must be choked off in the upcoming government funding bill, if not sooner,” he said.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.