The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that it would be referring to the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America and changing its data and charts to reflect that change.

In a charting notice from the FAA on Monday, the FAA explained that the changes would “be targeted for the next publication cycle.” The FAA added that the re-naming of the Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America followed an Executive Order signed by President Donald Trump titled “Restoring Names That Honor American Greatness.”

“Please be advised that the FAA is in the process of updating our data and charts to show a name change from the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America and a name change from Denali to Mount McKinley,” the FAA’s notice says. “This will be targeted for the next publication cycle.”

Trump’s Executive Order, “Restoring Names That Honor American Greatness,” states that “within 30 days of the date of this order, the Secretary of the Interior shall” reinstate Mount McKinley.

“The Secretary shall subsequently update the Geographic Names Information System (GNIS) to reflect the renaming and reinstatement of Mount McKinley. The national park area surround Mount McKinley shall retain the name Denali National Park and Preserve,” the Executive Order says.

The Executive Order also states that the Secretary of the Interior “shall work with Alaska Native entities and state and local organizations to adopt names for landmarks to honor the history and culture of the Alaskan people,” and that within 30 days of the Executive Order, the Secretary of the Interior shall “take all appropriate actions to rename” the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

Trump revealed in January that he would be renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

“The Gulf of America; what a beautiful name, and it’s appropriate,” Trump said. “And Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country.”

The announcement from the FAA comes a day after Trump proclaimed February 9, 2025, as being Gulf of America Day.