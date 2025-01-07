Donald Trump: I Will Rename the Gulf of Mexico ‘the Gulf of America’

President-elect Donald Trump declared on Tuesday that he would rename the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America.”

Trump revealed his vision for rebranding the gulf during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago.

“We’re going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America,” Trump announced.

“The Gulf of America; what a beautiful name, and it’s appropriate,” Trump added. “And Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country.”

Trump’s announcement comes as he has recently focused on nearby territories and the U.S.-constructed Panama Canal. He has also openly considered acquiring Denmark-owned Greenland, citing national security reasons.

“For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on December 22.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump Jr. visited the Arctic landmass with Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk and incoming director of the Presidential Personnel Office Sergio Gor. Trump Jr. told Breitbart News he had “an absolutely incredible experience.”

“It was great to see that so many locals, especially the youth, were so pro-America and pro-Trump. This experience is something that I will always remember fondly,” he added.

Regarding the Panama Canal, which the United States gifted Panama, Trump demands that Panamanian officials soften transit fees for American ships.

Trump contended the canal was not handed over “for Panama to charge the United States, its Navy, and its corporations doing business within our country exorbitant prices and rates of passage, which they do.”